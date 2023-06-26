Man United could move for free transfer as alternative to Chelsea’s Mason Mount

Manchester United could reportedly be back in for the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

As noted by Dharmesh Sheth in the video below, Man Utd were keen on signing Rabiot last year but ended up going for Casemiro instead, with the Brazilian’s move from Real Madrid certainly one they won’t have any regrets over.

Still, it seems Rabiot is in their thinking again, with Sheth noting that Chelsea’s Mason Mount is also a target, but it remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck there, whereas Juve’s French ace is out of contract this summer…

?| Manchester United retain an interest in France midfielder Adrien Rabiot. ?? Rabiot is currently out of contract at Juventus and UEFA Champions League football at Old Trafford is a HUGE pull for the player. [via @skysports_sheth]. pic.twitter.com/bwc50NTcln — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 26, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Rabiot had a strong season in Serie A and certainly has an impressive CV overall, so one imagines Erik ten Hag would do very well to add someone like that to his squad.

Even if the 28-year-old isn’t the most flashy or glamorous player, he does his job well and could surely be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Scott McTominay and Fred in the middle of the park.