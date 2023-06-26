Arsenal lead Newcastle in the race to sign playmaker with 13 goal contributions

Arsenal are keen on signing the Turkish midfielder Arda Guler this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle are keen on signing the 18-year-old Turkish midfielder as well but the Gunners are currently ahead of them in the chase.

Guler has been a key player for Fenerbahce this past season, scoring six goals and picking up seven assists across all competitions.

The 18-year-old is regarded as a prodigious talent with massive potential and he could develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder in the coming seasons.

Arsenal need to add more quality and depth to the squad and the 18-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

Arsenal have been overly reliant on Martin Odegaard for creativity this past season and the Norwegian clearly needs more support from his teammates. Arsenal will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

Mikel Arteta needs to be able to rotate his key players and signing Guler will help share the workload with Odegaard.

The 18-year-old midfielder will add flair, creativity and close control in the final third. The midfielder is versatile enough to operate as a number ten as well as a winger.

Working with a coach like Arteta could help the youngster improve further. The Arsenal manager has done well to nurture talented young players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will need to bring in a quality playmaker as well. The Magpies struggled to create too many goal-scoring opportunities last season and someone like Guler could help them open up deep defences.