Arsenal submit second bid as they try to complete transfer this week, personal terms already agreed

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a second bid for the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber as they aim to get the deal completed this week.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, with the journalist explaining that the Gunners have already agreed personal terms with Timber on a five-year contract, while they also saw an opening offer of £30m for him turned down by Ajax.

See below for details as the Timber to Arsenal transfer saga seems to be moving in a positive direction in what would be one of the most exciting signings of the summer if it goes through…

Timber has shown himself to be an elite defensive talent, and looks a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

The Netherlands international can play centre-back, right-back or defensive midfield, so could very much be the Oleksandr Zinchenko of the right-hand side for Arsenal.

Still only 22 years of age, Timber is not even at his peak yet, so could have many great years ahead of him at the Emirates Stadium.

