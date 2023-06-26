Exclusive: “Many clubs” tracking Arsenal star, says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Many clubs have been tracking Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah for some time, but for now Fabrizio Romano isn’t entirely convinced by the transfer rumours that have been doing the rounds.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that Arsenal still rate Nketiah highly, so he wasn’t sure about anything concrete currently being on the cards for the 24-year-old to leave the Emirates Stadium.

“On another Arsenal rumour, I’m honestly not convinced about reports that Eddie Nketiah could be sold this summer,” Romano said.

“He signed a new deal last year, and he’s always been highly rated at Arsenal. For sure there are many clubs who have been tracking Nketiah for a long time but nothing is concrete in terms of chances to leave the club now.”

Nketiah has had a mixed time in his Gunners career, having shown moments of real quality but without really being consistent enough, though it’s also fair to say he’s never had the luxury of starting games week in, week out.

One imagines Nketiah could do well for a mid-table Premier League club where he’d get more opportunities, but it seems Arsenal also value him as a squad player.

The England Under-21 international scored nine goals in 39 games in all competitions last season, and contributed ten in total the year before that.