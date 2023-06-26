Chelsea have ‘looked at’ 25-yr-old forward with 39 goal contributions last season

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality goal scorer this summer and they have identified Lautaro Martinez as a target.

According to Ben Jacobs from Give Me Sport, Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing a reliable finisher this summer and Chelsea could look to make a move for the 25-year-old Argentine international.

Martinez has had an exceptional season with Inter Milan and he scored 28 goals and picked up 11 assists across all competitions.

The striker was instrumental to Inter Milan’s UEFA Champions League run and he was a part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad as well.

Martinez is entering his peak years and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Chelsea.

There is no doubt that the Argentine international would be an upgrade on players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja.

Both players struggled to find the back of the net consistently last year and Chelsea will have to sort out that problem before the transfer window closes.

According to Ben Jacobs, the 25-year-old striker is not for sale this summer, but Inter Milan are going through financial difficulties and they could be forced to sell if there is a lucrative offer on the table.

He said: “There are a lot of moving parts at Chelsea that Pochettino is going to have to establish, but it is true that Chelsea want a traditional goalscorer. “They’ve looked at Lautaro Martinez as well. The Inter perspective is that the player is not for sale, it’s as simple as that. “But the industry perspective is that Inter are going to have to sell, and significantly, because of their financial situation. It’s all very well Inter saying nobody, where there’s serious interest, is for sale.”

Martinez has already proven himself in the Italian league and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in England will be an attractive proposition. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and Martinez will fancy his chances of competing for major trophies at Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, the opportunity to work with a top-class coach like Pochettino will be an added incentive. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can lure the player to London with a substantial offer in the coming weeks.