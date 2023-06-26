Chelsea considering transfer deal for position that isn’t a priority for Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are reportedly considering a potential transfer move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer.

This is despite Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino supposedly being content to start the new season with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his number one, according to the Telegraph.

Maignan has impressed in his time at Milan and most Chelsea fans would probably see the French shot-stopper as an ideal upgrade on Kepa as the club’s first choice.

Chelsea’s recent history has seen the team’s success built around strong foundations in defence and in goal, with the club becoming a dominant force when they had the likes of Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois as number one.

Mike Maignan is being linked with Chelsea
Kepa doesn’t seem to be of quite the same standard, so it’s surely worth investing in someone like Maignan this summer, even if Pochettino feels he can also do more work to get the best out of the Spaniard.

It seems a big gamble for the Argentine to go into his first season at Stamford Bridge without addressing this clear area of weakness, even if there are also numerous other problems he’s inheriting as he heads to west London.

