Manchester United are continuing to try and reach an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of midfielder Mason Mount.

Despite making several offers to sign the England international, United have so far come up short in their pursuit of Chelsea’s number 19.

Believed to be demanding as much as £65m for Mount, 24, Todd Boehly is proving to be a tricky negotiator, and while the Red Devils are understandably keen to change their reputation of being a club that overspends, failure to reach an agreement could see Erik Ten Hag walk away and pursue alternative targets.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mason Mount to Man United?

However, providing an update on the ongoing saga, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed that all parties remain keen on finding a solution.

“Man United won’t wait forever, while we’re speaking now, it’s [the deal] on, but let’s see in the coming hours or days what they decide to do,” Romano said on Monday’s Debrief podcast.

“[…] From what I heard on the player’s side, the message over the weekend, has been very clear: ‘Sell me now, or I will leave as a free agent next summer.”

Interestingly, going on to address recent reports that Bayern Munich are looking to rival United for the 24-year-old’s signature (Guardian), Romano added: “From what I am told, Mason Mount’s priority is Manchester United.

“It is true Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Mount, he really rates Mount, he’s convinced he’s a fantastic midfielder, but he’s too expensive. Bayern will put that money probably on a striker and so the idea is to do something different at the moment for Bayern rather than signing Mount this summer, so I still see Man United as favourites.”

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s first team under former manager Frank Lampard back in 2019, Mount, who has just one year left on his deal, has scored 33 goals in 195 games in all competitions.