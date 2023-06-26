Despite Saudi’s Pro League making huge waves in European football by poaching some of the sport’s biggest names, one player unlikely to move to the middle east is PSG superstar Neymar.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has spoken recently about what this summer’s transfer window could have in store for the Brazilian.

Although Neymar, 31, still has up to three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, he has been heavily linked with a surprise departure from the Ligue 1 champions.

Previously linked with the likes of Chelsea, as well as a return to former club Barcelona, a move has so far failed to materialise.

However, with some of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest clubs now the latest to be linked with signing the winger, the five-time Ligue 1 champion’s future once again remains hugely uncertain.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Neymar leaving PSG?

However, offering fans of the talented Brazilian hope that he will remain in one of Europe’s top leagues, despite having the chance to play in Saudi’s Pro League, Romano, who spoke on Monday’s Debrief podcast, said: “It is true there is interest from Saudi but it’s not something advanced on the player’s side; it’s not an advanced conversation.

“I have a feeling that as of now Neymar still wants to compete in European football, he wants to fight for a Champions League title again, and so this is the feeling of those around Neymar [but] we know with Saudis we have to keep an eye on the situation until the end of the window because for PSG it’s a possibility to let Neymar go.”

During his six years in Paris, PSG’s number 10 has registered 77 assists and scored 118 goals in 173 games in all competitions.