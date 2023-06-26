Arsenal are reportedly alongside Newcastle and West Ham United in pursuing the potential transfer of Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer.

The France international has looked hugely impressive with his displays for Ligue 1 giants Monaco in recent times, so it’s not too surprising to see reports of growing interest from clubs in the Premier League.

According to L’Equipe, with translation and additional information from Get French Football News, Arsenal and Newcastle have now joined West Ham in the race for Fofana’s signature, with the Hammers supposedly registering an interest earlier in the summer.

The report states that West Ham had looked at Fofana as a potential replacement for Arsenal target Declan Rice, but it seems the Gunners might not be against further strengthening in midfield.

Fofana could also be a fine signing for Newcastle as they look to continue building after qualifying for the Champions League in the season just gone.

It would be intriguing to see what the 24-year-old could do in English football and whoever wins the race for his signature will surely be getting a top talent for both the present and future.