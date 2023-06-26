Manchester United held talks in April over potential £30-35m transfer

Manchester United do not currently have anything advanced over the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

However, they were one of a number of clubs to have held talks over the potential signing of Frimpong back in April, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Frimpong has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he could make an impact at Man Utd, with Erik ten Hag arguably in need of more options in that area of his squad.

Diogo Dalot looks a good long-term option for the Red Devils, but question marks remain over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so if the club could ship him out and replace him with Frimpong that would surely have to go down as good business.

According to Romano, Frimpong would cost around £30-35m, which could end up being a bargain for such a fine young player, who’s also attracted interest from other big names.

“Formally he has not changed agent; his agent Jeffrey Lemmert has partnered with new agency to work together on Frimpong’s future,” Romano said.

“His agent met Bayern, Barcelona and Man United in April but nothing is advanced at this stage for the fullbacks market in general, same for Joao Cancelo and Denzel Dumfries.

“I think his asking price could be around £30-35m.”