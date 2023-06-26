Arsenal “getting closer” to €45-48m transfer of player who’s in love with Arteta’s project

Arsenal are reportedly getting closer to the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, with their second bid worth somewhere in the region of €45-48million.

This is according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter page, with the journalist explaining that the Gunners clearly look to be Timber’s preference this summer, with the Netherlands international clearly a big fan of the club’s project under Mikel Arteta.

See below for details as Romano follows up an earlier post about a second bid for Timber, providing details on precisely how much Arsenal are now offering Ajax for the 22-year-old, who has already agreed personal terms on a contract until 2028…

Arsenal are getting closer to signing Jurrien Timber after 2nd official bid submitted today. ???? #AFC Understand value of the second proposal is close to €45/48m. Contract ready and agreed until 2028 as Timber has been clear: he loves Arsneal project and wants to join them. pic.twitter.com/c1XDMPPpJz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

Timber looks an elite talent who could be superb alongside the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in Arsenal’s defence for many years to come.

AFC could also utilise Timber as a right-back or defensive midfielder if needed, with this versatile and intelligent player looking ideal for Arteta’s tactical philosophy and demands and expectations on his players.