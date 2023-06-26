Not joining Manchester United last year may now help player get dream transfer to Arsenal

Ajax will reportedly be respectful of Jurrien Timber’s wishes to get a transfer to Arsenal this summer as he ended up staying last year when Manchester United were interested in him.

The Red Devils ended up signing Lisandro Martinez instead, with Timber staying at Ajax for one more year, though he now looks to be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are increasingly confident of agreeing a deal for Timber, and it seems Ajax won’t be standing in the Netherlands international’s way as he makes the Gunners his clear preference this summer.

The report adds that personal terms already seem to be agreed, while Arsenal are confident they can strike a deal with Ajax for around £40million.

Man Utd fans may end up regretting how this has panned out, even if Martinez proved a fine signing when he moved to Old Trafford last summer.

Timber is clearly another elite talent, and will surely only make Mikel Arteta’s side even stronger next season as they look go go one better in the title race and also make an impression on their return to the Champions League.