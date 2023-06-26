Leeds United star Rasmus Kristensen is close to completing a move to AS Roma this summer.

That is according to Tutto Mercato Web who claim that the player has already agreed personal terms with the Italian club and now Leeds United are engaged in talks with the club to agree on a possible loan deal for him.

Di Marzio also reported that the talks are in advanced stages but the structure of the deal is yet to be understood.

Roma are also looking to resign Diego Llorente on loan for this season as well. According to Il Messaggero (via Roma Press), they plan to sign both defenders such that they are available for the first week of preseason in July.

The Dane only joined Leeds last season from RB Salzburg for £10m where he hugely impressed. Roma tried to sign him while he was at Salzburg as well but his price tag forced them to sign Zeki Çelik instead. He ultimately joined Leeds.

Leeds will hope to bounce back from their poor season that saw them get relegated and aim to regain promotion the Premier League.