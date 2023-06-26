Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly looking increasingly likely to leave the club this summer.

It would be fair to say the Nigeria international hasn’t quite had the desired impact at the King Power Stadium, though he’s a big enough name that he should have some big-name suitors this summer.

According to latest reports, Turkish giants Besiktas are currently stepping up their interest in a transfer deal for Iheanacho.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his Leicester contract, so the Foxes aren’t in the best negotiating position and may have to accept losing him on the cheap this summer.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Iheanacho might do well to try reviving his career at a new club in a different country.