Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Jeremy Doku from State Rennais.

The 21-year-old winger has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and a report from Mohamed Toubache-Ter via GFFN claims that the interest from Liverpool is serious.

The Reds need to add more depth to their attack and Doku could prove to be a superb signing. Although he needs to improve his end product, he remains a talented young attacker with immense potential.

Doku is one of the best dribblers in Ligue 1 and he will help Liverpool open up deep defences. The Reds have missed someone of his skillset in recent seasons and they could use him to change games in their favour.

Doku will add electric pace and unpredictability to Jurgen Klopp’s attack next season.

The 21-year-old is still very young with a lot of room for improvement. Klopp could help him develop into a top-class attacker in future.

The Belgian is versatile enough to operate on either flank and Renns will look to make a profit on the €25 million they paid for him.

Liverpool certainly have the financial means to afford him and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete bid.

A move to Liverpool would be a step up for the winger and he is likely to be excited to join the Reds.

The winger has seven goals and four assists to his name this past season and playing alongside top-class players at Anfield could help him improve those numbers.