Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report from Transfer Room, Liverpool are currently leading the chase to sign the 21-year-old midfielder this summer.

Apparently, the player is a target for Chelsea as well and other Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on his situation.

Veiga has been a key player for Celta Vigo this past season and he has 11 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions.

The highly talented attacking midfielder has attracted the attention of multiple Premier League clubs with his performances and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Apparently, the player has a €40 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether the Reds are prepared to pay up.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements. Veiga can operate as the number ten as well as the advanced central midfielder.

The talented youngster will help create goal scoring opportunities for Liverpool and he will chip in with goals himself as well.

Chelsea certainly have more financial resources compare to Liverpool but the Reds can offer him European football next season.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and sign the talented young midfielder.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park as well. Players like Mateo Kovacic are expected to move on in the summer and the Blues must look to bring in a quality playmaker.