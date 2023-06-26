Liverpool open talks to rival Arsenal for transfer of star who’s also held positive talks with Gunners

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of Southampton midfield wonderkid Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal have also had positive conversations over the potential Lavia deal, but Fabrizio Romano has now added, via his YouTube channel, that Liverpool are also registering an interest in the Belgium international.

It seems Arsenal have not yet formalised their interest with a bid to Southampton, but it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can now move ahead of their rivals in the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Romano has stated that Arsenal are continuing to work on other priorities such as Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, which could explain their Lavia pursuit cooling slightly.

Liverpool could certainly do with more signings in midfield at the moment, having bid farewell to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on free transfers this summer.

Lavia may be something of a surprise target, however, as CaughtOffside columnist Neil Jones stated last week that he couldn’t see the teenager being a top priority this summer, even though he could imagine the player being a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side in different circumstances.

It may be that LFC’s plans have now changed and Lavia is being more strongly considered after an apparent lack of progress on Khephren Thuram, who Jones mentioned as being the Reds’ most likely signing in that position.