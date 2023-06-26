Man Utd consider transfer alternative to Chelsea’s Mason Mount…and it could be bad news for Brighton

Manchester United are reportedly considering Ajax star Mohammed Kudus as one potential alternative to the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Kudus has impressed in his time in the Eredivisie and it makes sense that he could soon be on the move to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

Brighton have been showing an interest in the Ghana international, as per Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, but it could be that Man Utd are now also set to enter the race soon, according to ESPN.

The report explains that Kudus is one of the alternatives being considered to Chelsea’s Mount, while there could be further bad news for Brighton as their star player Moises Caicedo is also in their sights.

Brighton lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool earlier this summer, so they’ll surely want to avoid more departures and could do with strengthening with a statement signing like Kudus.

Romano did suggest, however, that this could prove a tricky deal for the Seagulls due to Ajax’s asking price for the player.