Manchester United hold talks with representatives of Chelsea transfer target

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Moises Caicedo’s representatives as they continue to pursue signings in midfield this summer.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside today, Fabrizio Romano made it clear that Man Utd had alternative targets in mind even if Mason Mount remained their current priority in that position.

Romano has also previously named Chelsea as suitors for Caicedo, but it’s now being claimed by The Athletic that United have also been in contact with his representatives.

The Ecuador international has been hugely impressive at Brighton and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon get a bigger move.

MUFC could be a great next destination for Caicedo, as they have Champions League football to offer, whereas Chelsea are in more of a transitional phase after a hugely challenging 2022/23 campaign.

Caicedo could surely strengthen both clubs, with Chelsea in particular need of a long-term replacement for the departing N’Golo Kante.

Kante also took a gamble on CFC earlier in his career when they didn’t look in the best shape, and it’s fair to say that proved a good choice as he helped them win the title in his first year at Stamford Bridge.

United, meanwhile, haven’t won the league for ten years and they still look some distance behind Manchester City and Arsenal at the moment, though of course the signing of a talent like Caicedo could make a big difference.