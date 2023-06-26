Manchester City have reportedly made a formal bid to West Ham for star midfielder Declan Rice according to the latest reports.

According to the Athletic, the treble winners have lodged a bid of ‘£80million with an extra £10m in add-ons’ which they hope will be enough to beat Arsenal.

Arsenal have also been strongly interested in him who have already made two failed bids for him. According to Romano, Arsenal will not be giving up just yet and are expected to respond to City’s bid with a fresh bid of their own.

Understand Arsenal will respond to Man City official proposal submitted tonight for Declan Rice. ???? #AFC Arsenal will bid again after 2 proposals rejected in the recent weeks. They are not giving up at this stage. …both City and Arsenal had plans to bid for Rice this week. pic.twitter.com/gL4CLSoRb0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

Also, it is worth noting that Manchester City do not usually lodge a formal bid unless they don’t have the green light from the player himself.

City have already secured the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and have agreed personal terms with Josko Gvardiol as well.

Despite winning it all last season, City continue to splash the cash to strengthen their already star studded team.