Manchester City lodge a formal £80m plus add-ons bid for Declan Rice

Manchester City have reportedly made a formal bid to West Ham for star midfielder Declan Rice according to the latest reports.

According to the Athletic, the treble winners have lodged a bid of ‘£80million with an extra £10m in add-ons’ which they hope will be enough to beat Arsenal.

Arsenal have also been strongly interested in him who have already made two failed bids for him. According to Romano, Arsenal will not be giving up just yet and are expected to respond to City’s bid with a fresh bid of their own.

Also, it is worth noting that Manchester City do not usually lodge a formal bid unless they don’t have the green light from the player himself.

City have already secured the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and have agreed personal terms with Josko Gvardiol as well.

Despite winning it all last season, City continue to splash the cash to strengthen their already star studded team.

 

