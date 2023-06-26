Manchester United are looking to bring in central midfield reinforcements this summer and they have made enquiries for players like Moises Caicedo and Taylor Booth.

Booth has been an important first-team player for FC Utrecht this past season and the 22-year-old could prove to be a solid long-term investment. As far as Caicedo is concerned, he is a target for Chelsea as well according to ESPN.

Manchester United need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Booth has the potential to be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Fred.

The 22-year-old playmaker has two goals and four assists to his name across all competitions and he is likely to be tempted if Manchester United come calling.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to follow up on their enquiry with a concrete proposal for the talented young American international.

A move to Old Trafford would be an exciting next step in his career and he will look to prove himself at the highest level in the Premier League.

Booth will look to add creativity and control in the middle of the park for Manchester United and working under a top-class coach like Erik ten Hag could help him improve as a player and fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

The midfielder has a contract with Utrecht until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a reasonable fee for him.