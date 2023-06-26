Newcastle United are interested in signing the Southampton defender Tino Livramento.

The 20-year-old is expected to leave Southampton this summer after their relegation.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle are currently in advanced talks to sign the defender.

Apparently, the versatile defender is valued at £30 million but Newcastle are hoping to sign him for half of that amount. Newcastle already submitted a proposal to sign the defender in a player-plus-cash deal involving Ryan Fraser.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton prepared to accept a player-plus-cash deal for Livramento.

Newcastle certainly have the finances to get the deal done and the talented young defender is likely to be tempted to join them as well.

Newcastle have an ambitious project at the disposal and they have secured Champions League qualification. Livramento will want to perform at the highest level and opportunity to play Champions League football with Newcastle next season could prove to be hard to turn down.

A move to Newcastle would be a major step up in the player’s career and playing against top class opposition in the Premier League and in Europe will accelerate his development.

Southampton are expected to lose a number of key players in the summer including club captain James Ward-Prowse. The report from the Telegraph claims that Newcastle are keen on signing the central midfielder as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can secure an agreement to sign both players from Southampton in the coming weeks.