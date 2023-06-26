Photo: Leaked image of Kai Havertz sporting an Arsenal shirt emerges online ahead of the big money move to London rivals

A picture of Kai Havertz in an Arsenal shirt appears to have been leaked online ahead of the £65m to Chelsea’s London rivals. 

He is set to become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer with Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier tweeting that the first part of the medical has been completed. He added that only thing remaining now is for contracts to be signed.

And now an image is doing the rounds on Twitter which shows the German international sporting an Arsenal shirt.

The image appears to have been leaked from the signing photo shoot as he poses with a smile on his face for the cameras.

He may not have had the best of times at Chelsea but Arteta has a knack of getting the best out of young players and perhaps a move to Arsenal is just what Havertz needs to regain his form back.

 

