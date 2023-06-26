Roberto Mancini reveals ‘some problems’ with Sandro Tonali’s move to Newcastle

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has spoken out on the seemingly imminent transfer deal taking Sandro Tonali from AC Milan to Newcastle United.
It seems the former Manchester City boss is not entirely pleased to see Tonali leaving Serie A for the Premier League as it could mean some problems for the 23-year-old.
“On the one hand, there are some regrets,” Mancini said when asked about Tonali’s transfer. “If a player as good and young as Tonali leaves Italy it means there are some problems.
“On a technical level though, playing in the Premier League will serve Tonali well, it’s good for him.”
Newcastle fans will surely be excited to see what Tonali can do on the pitch once the deal is finally made official.