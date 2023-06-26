Manchester United are expected to sign the talented young defender Harry Amass this week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached between the two clubs and the transfer should be finalised in the next few days.

The 16-year-old defender is expected to sign a four-year contract with Manchester United.

The Red Devils have one of the best youth setups in the country and Amass will look to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old is highly rated in England and he has a big future ahead of him. He is likely to join up with the Manchester United youth team and it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the first team set-up in the coming seasons.

Manchester United have a proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established first-team stars and Amass will fancy his chances of playing first-team football with the Red Devils soon.

Manchester United have an impressive pool of young talent at the club and it seems that they are looking to add more quality to the side.

Manchester United are now set to sign English talented fullback Harry Amass, deal done. It will be signed, completed this week. ????????? #MUFC Amass joins from Watford — told he’ll sign four year contract. pic.twitter.com/EHbzHG2KkO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

The England under-16 defender operates as a left-back and he was able to make the Watford first-team squad at the age of just 15. There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent and Amass was linked with clubs like Chelsea recently.

Manchester United will be delighted to have secured his services and the 16-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term addition.