Tottenham prepared to pay £40 million for 26-year-old target

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to secure the services of James Maddison before the summer transfer window closes.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Leicester City a demanding a fee of around £60 million for the England international, but Tottenham are prepared to pay £40 million instead.

Spurs are hoping to reach a compromise and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Maddison deserves to play in the Premier League next season and he could prove to be a quality signing for Tottenham.

Spurs need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Maddison would be the ideal option for them. The 26-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side.

Tottenham have not been able to create too many goalscoring opportunities and players like Harry Kane have had to work hard to create goalscoring opportunities for themselves.

Someone like Maddison could help players like Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison improve next season.

The 26-year-old is excellent at creating opportunities and linking up with strikers. Apart from that, he is a major threat from direct free kicks.

Maddison is a proven performer in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals in picking up nine assists last season.

He is too good for the Championship and he will be keen on securing a return to the top flight in the coming weeks. A move to Tottenham would be the ideal next step in his career.

If he can impress with the North London club next season, he might be able to cement his place in the England national team as well.