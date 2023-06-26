Transfer insider expects Newcastle fan favourite to leave this summer which would open the door for £60m star

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Newcastle will prefer to sign James Maddison over Dominik Szoboszlai. He also expects fan favourite Saint-Maximin to leave this summer.

Newcastle have been linked with James Maddison since last summer and even saw two bids rejected as Leicester held on to their £60m asking price.

With Leicester City now relegated, the attacking midfielder is expected to leave the club this summer in search of top-tier football.

The Magpies have renewed their interest for the England midfielder this summer and are reportedly keen on making him their next marquee signing after agreeing a deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tanoli for £60m.

Reports suggest they are looking to sign an attacking midfielder with Maddison and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai the two players identified as candidates.

And as per Jones, Newcastle will prefer signing Maddison over the Hungarian due to his experience in the Premier League. Jones believes the fact that the England midfielder is more likely to be an instant success at the club gives him the edge over Szoboszlai.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I’ve said for a while that I expect Saint-Maximin to leave and to be honest, exits like that are necessary for Newcastle to keep upgrading this team. It would mean the door opens to a Szoboszlai or Maddison.

More Stories / Latest News
“A difficult position” – Ben Jacobs details PIF’s Saudi Pro League project and its impact on Newcastle – dismisses Ronaldo and Neves transfer claims
“I have a feeling” – Fabrizio Romano says where Neymar wants to play amid Saudi links
“Going to be crucial” – Fabrizio Romano expecting ‘busy week’ for Arsenal

“They admire both players for sure, but Maddison has that edge whereby there would be little settling in time and almost no risk in terms of him being successful. Szoboszlai probably has a higher ceiling in my opinion and he’s so good and can be one of the very best in the game in his role.”

Newcastle however are set to face a tough competition from Tottenham who are also strongly interested in signing the Leicester City man and according to Fabrizio Romano, are the favourites to sign him at the moment.
More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.