Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Newcastle will prefer to sign James Maddison over Dominik Szoboszlai. He also expects fan favourite Saint-Maximin to leave this summer.

Newcastle have been linked with James Maddison since last summer and even saw two bids rejected as Leicester held on to their £60m asking price.

With Leicester City now relegated, the attacking midfielder is expected to leave the club this summer in search of top-tier football.

The Magpies have renewed their interest for the England midfielder this summer and are reportedly keen on making him their next marquee signing after agreeing a deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tanoli for £60m.

Reports suggest they are looking to sign an attacking midfielder with Maddison and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai the two players identified as candidates.

And as per Jones, Newcastle will prefer signing Maddison over the Hungarian due to his experience in the Premier League. Jones believes the fact that the England midfielder is more likely to be an instant success at the club gives him the edge over Szoboszlai.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I’ve said for a while that I expect Saint-Maximin to leave and to be honest, exits like that are necessary for Newcastle to keep upgrading this team. It would mean the door opens to a Szoboszlai or Maddison.

“They admire both players for sure, but Maddison has that edge whereby there would be little settling in time and almost no risk in terms of him being successful. Szoboszlai probably has a higher ceiling in my opinion and he’s so good and can be one of the very best in the game in his role.”