Transfer news: Rice Arsenal latest, interest in Gunners star, Man Utd’s final Mount bid, and more

Good morning guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this straight to your inbox, with no ads, plus other EXCLUSIVE content from Ben Jacobs, Christian Falk, Jonathan Johnson and Neil Jones!

Al Ahli

Al Ahli are in talks to sign Roberto Firmino. Negotiations are ongoing, waiting for the player’s final decision. Al Ahli are preparing medicals in case they get the green light later this week.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta: “Why do we sign players from Man City? It’s easy — because they are very good, I know them and worked with them for four years. I wanted Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko for their amazing talent but also for their ‘human’ skills.”

Arteta on Declan Rice deal: “Sorry but I can’t speak about players who’re not at the club. I prefer not to comment.” More info and updates on the Rice saga here.

Arteta on an approach from PSG: “I can only say that I’m happy at Arsenal. I feel loved and also appreciated by the owners. I’ve lot of things to do for this club. I’m very happy and really, but trust me incredibly grateful for being Arsenal’s manager.”

Eddie Nketiah ’s future has been the subject of some speculation – my understanding of the situation here.

’s future has been the subject of some speculation – my understanding of the situation here. What’s the latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of Jurrien Timber? Latest info here.

Bayer Leverkusen

There’s been a significant update on Jeremie Frimpong’s future – full details here.

Bayern Munich

Are Bayern set to join the race for Mason Mount ? My info here.

? My info here. Paris Saint-Germain have struck a verbal agreement on personal terms with Lucas Hernandez. They now hope to advance in talks with Bayern next week. He’s no longer considered untouchable by the new Bayern board as the situation is very clear: extend the contract or leave now.

Brighton

Could other clubs join Brighton in the race for Mohammed Kudus? Full details here.

Chelsea

Mason Mount ’s message to Chelsea is clear – full details here.

’s message to Chelsea is clear – full details here. My understanding is Nicolas Jackson ’s contract at Chelsea will be valid until June 2031 — it’s an eight year deal! His medical was completed over two days. Chelsea will pay €37m to Villarreal, which is a bit more than his release clause but with better payment terms.

’s contract at Chelsea will be valid until June 2031 — it’s an eight year deal! His medical was completed over two days. Chelsea will pay €37m to Villarreal, which is a bit more than his release clause but with better payment terms. After Kalidou Koulibaly ’s departure was made official, Edouard Mendy will be the next Chelsea player to travel to Saudi for medicals today.

’s departure was made official, will be the next Chelsea player to travel to Saudi for medicals today. Chelsea and Al Nassr are also confident to get documents signed for Hakim Ziyech between Monday and Tuesday. He is another Chelsea player expected to complete a move to Saudi Arabia.

between Monday and Tuesday. He is another Chelsea player expected to complete a move to Saudi Arabia. I understand Athletic Bilbao is not a concrete option for Cesar Azpilicueta. the Chelsea defender has agreed personal terms with Inter and has no intention to consider other proposals, as of now. A two year deal in place but it all depends on Chelsea’s green light to let him go as a free agent.

Support reliable, advertising-free transfer news by subscribing to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for only US$1 per month!

Get 60% off for 1 year

In addition to this FREE Daily Briefing sent to your inbox 6 days a week, providing highlights of all the deals you need to know about, paying subscribers will be able to go further, reading in-depth analysis from Fabrizio Romano in his featured columns 6 days a week, watching his weekly video briefing and accessing deep-dives on all the key issues from Christian Falk, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson and other leading transfer news reporters – everything you need to know about in this summer’s market.

Fulham

Yerry Mina has not agreed terms with Fulham despite reports — nothing’s been done, the race remains open for the centre back as free agent. I’m told Besiktas also made an official proposal, while Lens, Granada and Bologna are also interested.

Inter Milan

I understand Athletic Bilbao is not a concrete option for Cesar Azpilicueta . the Chelsea defender has agreed personal terms with Inter and has no intention to consider other proposals, as of now. A two year deal in place but it all depends on Chelsea’s green light to let him go as a free agent.

. the Chelsea defender has agreed personal terms with Inter and has no intention to consider other proposals, as of now. A two year deal in place but it all depends on Chelsea’s green light to let him go as a free agent. Al Nassr remain confident on the Marcelo Brozovic deal. Talks will continue in the next hours, and Monday will be a crucial day for the deal to advance. It now largely depends on the player side, waiting for new round of talks.

deal. Talks will continue in the next hours, and Monday will be a crucial day for the deal to advance. It now largely depends on the player side, waiting for new round of talks. Inter want Davide Frattesi as their priority target to replace Brozovic. Talks are expected to advance with Sassuolo very soon.

Juventus

Federico Chiesa ’s agent Fali Ramadani: “Chiesa has never requested €8m net salary per season to sign new deal. This is not true, fake news.”

’s agent Fali Ramadani: “Chiesa has never requested €8m net salary per season to sign new deal. This is not true, fake news.” Massimiliano Allegri has rejected an important, verbal proposal from Al Hilal worth €20m salary per year until June 2025. Allegri was never in contact with Al Nassr — the only club was Al Hilal with improved bid on Thursday. He has turned them down as he’s only focused on Juventus.

Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho will play for RB Leipzig on loan next season. The agreement will be completed next week, and his medical will also take place if all goes to plan. Liverpool never wanted to accept any permanent bid proposal for Carvalho.

Manchester City

Manchester City will keep working on the Josko Gvardiol deal next week. Talks will enter into advanced stages with RB Leipzig with a new verbal bid. Personal terms are 100% agreed, Gvardiol has said yes to City, but the issue remains with Leipzig, who want at least €100m.

deal next week. Talks will enter into advanced stages with RB Leipzig with a new verbal bid. Personal terms are 100% agreed, Gvardiol has said yes to City, but the issue remains with Leipzig, who want at least €100m. Will City join Arsenal in bidding for Declan Rice ? All you need to know here.

? All you need to know here. Mikel Arteta: “Why do we sign players from Man City? It’s easy — because they are very good, I know them and worked with them for four years. I wanted Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko for their amazing talent but also for their ‘human’ skills.”

Manchester United

The Mason Mount saga continues – latest exclusive info here.

saga continues – latest exclusive info here. Man Utd have held talks over this full-back signing – more here.

Erik ten Hag could allow as many as 11 players to leave Old Trafford this summer (Sun)

Nantes

Nantes have sent a bid to Almeria for Largie Ramazani — I’m told it’s worth €6m fee. Almeria have already rejected the bid as they want more to let him go.

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have struck a verbal agreement on personal terms with Lucas Hernandez . They now hope to advance in talks with Bayern next week. He’s no longer considered untouchable by the new Bayern board as the situation is very clear: extend the contract or leave now.

. They now hope to advance in talks with Bayern next week. He’s no longer considered untouchable by the new Bayern board as the situation is very clear: extend the contract or leave now. Mikel Arteta on an approach from PSG: “I can only say that I’m happy at Arsenal. I feel loved and also appreciated by the owners. I’ve lot of things to do for this club. I’m very happy and really, but trust me incredibly grateful for being Arsenal’s manager.”

Real Madrid

Luka Modric has not changed his plans despite Saudi approaches. My info remains that Modric will be a Real Madrid player next season, as reported in May. New deal will be valid until June 2024.

Tottenham