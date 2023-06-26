West Ham start talks in last 24 hours to sign goal-machine yet on his prime

West Ham United have reportedly opened talks in the last 24 hours to try to clinch the potential transfer of Coventry City striker Victor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has impressed in the Championship, scoring 23 goals in all competitions last season, despite previously struggling at Brighton earlier in his career.

It now seems like Gyokeres could be a hit in the Premier League, and West Ham seem to be stepping up their interest in the 25-year-old, with key developments taking place in the last 24 hours.

This is according to Portuguese newspaper Record, who also claim Sporting Lisbon are among the player’s suitors at the moment.

This follows the likes of Fulham, Crystal Palace and Wolves previously being linked with Gyokeres by Sky Sports.

West Ham seem to be making their moves, however, in what could end up being a smart piece of business.