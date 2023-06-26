Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The striker was on loan at Stade Reims this past season and he scored 22 goals across all competitions.

The 21-year-old clearly needs regular training time in order to continue his development but he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Arsenal next season.

It seems that the player is now open to moving away from the North London club this summer. The striker has confirmed that he will not go out on loan once again, and it seems that he is looking to sort out his future permanently.

A report from 90 min claims that Arsenal have now asked his representatives to step up the search for a new club. A number of Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on signing the player.

West Ham have reportedly been in contact regarding a potential summer move.

The Hammers need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Balogun would be a superb long-term investment.

Players like Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have been largely underwhelming this past season and Hammers will need to bring in an upgrade on them.

Along with West Ham, clubs like Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brentford and Everton are on signing the 21-year-old Arsenal striker as well.

A move to West Ham could be an interesting opportunity for the youngster. If Balogun can impress with regular football in the Premier League, he will have plenty of opportunities to join a bigger club in the near future.

Furthermore, the Hammers can offer him European football next season. For now, the transfer to West Ham would suit all parties.