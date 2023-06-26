West Ham set to agree 6-year-deal worth £35m for right winger

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on an agreement over a new contract for star player Jarrod Bowen.

The England international, valued at around £35million, is expected to agree a new six-year deal at the London Stadium.

Bowen has been a crucial performer for David Moyes’ side, scoring that memorable late winner against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final earlier this month.

Bowen’s fine form has seen him linked with some big six clubs in recent times, but it now seems increasingly like he’s set to commit his future to West Ham.

That’s a huge boost for the Hammers as they most likely prepare to bid farewell to Declan Rice this summer.