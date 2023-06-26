West Ham set to agree 6-year-deal worth £35m for right winger

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on an agreement over a new contract for star player Jarrod Bowen.

The England international, valued at around £35million, is expected to agree a new six-year deal at the London Stadium.

Bowen has been a crucial performer for David Moyes’ side, scoring that memorable late winner against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final earlier this month.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist describes state of play in “huge fight” between Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal for Romeo Lavia transfer
Chelsea considering transfer deal for position that isn’t a priority for Mauricio Pochettino
Stan Collymore blasts Saudi deals and says players moving there lack ‘sporting integrity’

Bowen’s fine form has seen him linked with some big six clubs in recent times, but it now seems increasingly like he’s set to commit his future to West Ham.

That’s a huge boost for the Hammers as they most likely prepare to bid farewell to Declan Rice this summer.

More Stories Jarrod Bowen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.