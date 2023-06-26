Arsenal in the frame for bargain midfielder transfer as he snubs PSG

Arsenal are reportedly in the running for the potential transfer of PSV midfielder Xavi Simons this summer as he’s decided against a move back to Paris Saint-Germain.

Simons is seemingly not keen on the prospect of moving back to PSG, according to L’Equipe, but their option to buy him back for just €6million is an intriguing one, as it could mean other clubs will also view this as an opportunity to get a bargain.

As per translation and additional information from Get French Football News, Arsenal now seem to be in the frame for the talented young Dutchman, in what would be an exciting signing for the Gunners.

Simons undoubtedly looks like one of the top prospects in Europe in his position and like someone who could be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Xavi Simons to Arsenal?
If Arsenal cannot agree a deal for Declan Rice, Simons could be a cheap alternative who’d be well worth looking at.

The 20-year-old will surely also have other clubs vying for his signature soon, with Fabrizio Romano recently naming the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham as being among other suitors for him, as per the tweet above.

