Al Nassr on verge of signing Hakim Ziyech following Chelsea agreement

Al Nassr is reportedly on the brink of securing another high-profile signing.

The Saudi club, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, is believed to have reached an agreement with Chelsea to acquire talented Moroccan winger, Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea and Al Nassr have signed all the documents to complete Hakim Ziyech deal. ??? #CFC #AlNassr Medical tests pending then Ziyech will join Cristiano Ronaldo @ Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/C9QEl2yo4c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

If Ziyech successfully completes his medical tests he will join forces with none other than the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently made headlines after choosing a move to Al Nassr over staying with Manchester United.

Known for his creativity, vision, and ability to score crucial goals, Ziyech has been a valuable asset for the London-based club. However, reports suggest that the player is eager to embark on a new adventure and embrace the challenges of a different league. And according to Ben Jacobs, the winger’s impending transfer will cost Al Nassr just £8.6m.

The potential signing of Ziyech further reinforces Al Nassr’s ambition to establish itself as a major force in football. With Ronaldo’s arrival and the potential addition of Chelsea’s number 22, the team’s attacking prowess would undoubtedly be formidable, and they could pose a serious threat to their rivals in both domestic and international competitions.