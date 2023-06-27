Pundit sensationally suggests Arteta has “picked up the phone” to get Man City to help Arsenal with Rice transfer

Eni Aluko has made the rather stunning claim on talkSPORT that she thinks Arsenal and Manchester City might be working together to get Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The former Chelsea and England forward believes that all may not be quite what it seems in this transfer saga, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta possibly calling up his old friend Pep Guardiola to encourage City to bid for Rice so that it puts pressure on the Gunners board to improve their offer to West Ham.

Aluko says she used to do this sort of thing all the time when she was a sporting director, and quite often it worked…

Aluko seems unconvinced City actually want Rice, and it is fair to say it’s hard to imagine him being such a top priority for them when they already have Rodri in that position.

Then again, it’s also very hard to believe that Guardiola would do anything to help out a major title rival, especially after allowing both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to move to north London last summer – two deals which played a key role in turning Arteta’s men into serious title contenders, even if City ultimately still came out on top in the end.

