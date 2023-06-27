Arsenal have set an asking price in the region of £30-35million for young striker Folarin Balogun this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Gunners have seemingly decided they’re prepared to listen to offers for Balogun this summer, with the talented 21-year-old supposedly not keen on going out on loan again after impressing in his spell with Reims last season.

Jacobs has mentioned Crystal Palace as one club to watch for Balogun this summer, while Eddie Nketiah could be set to stay at the Emirates Stadium due to only signing a new long-term contract last year.

“There is a very real chance Folarin Balogun will be sold this summer. Arsenal’s long-standing plan has always been to bring the American international forward back from his loan at Reims, where he scored an incredible 21 Ligue 1 goals, and then assess, including taking a look at him during pre-season,” Jacobs said.

“But Balogun did so well at Reims – and won the CONCACAF Nations League with America, scoring in the final – that he now wants regular game time, and it’s hard to believe there wouldn’t be plenty of opportunities for him to get just that.

“Balogun is also not prepared to go out on loan again. This changes things, and means Arsenal may well end up selling. Arsenal would be looking for around £30-35m. Crystal Palace are one club to watch. Reims know they can’t sign Balogun again or get another loan.

“There is also plenty of speculation about Eddie Nketiah’s future. I actually think it far more likely he’ll stay at Arsenal this summer. He only signed a new long-term deal last year.”

It will be interesting to see how this all goes down with Arsenal fans, as many will feel Balogun is the bigger talent than Nketiah, who had his chance in the first-team last season but failed to make enough of an impression, producing a handful of big moments but not performing consistently enough overall.

Balogun, by contrast, seemed to really relish his chance to play regularly, scoring at a prolific rate in his time in France, while he’s also a few years younger so could still have room to get even better.