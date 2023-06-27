Bayern Munich reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have reportedly taken a significant step toward securing the services of Harry Kane.

According to a recent report from BILD journalist Christian Falk, the Bundesliga champions have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Kane, pending further negotiations with his current club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern and Harry Kane have reached an agreement in principle on a transfer for this summer. the family of Kane (father and Brother) conducted the negotations. The prerequisite for the transfer is now: an agreement with Tottenham @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 27, 2023

What makes this potential transfer even more intriguing is the involvement of Kane’s brother and father, who have played a pivotal role in the negotiations. It is believed that they have been actively engaged in discussions, facilitating the agreement between the player and Bayern Munich. Their involvement highlights the personal significance of this potential move for Kane and the level of trust he places in his family’s guidance.

However, before the transfer can be finalised, Bayern Munich must reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur regarding the transfer fee. Negotiations are expected to be challenging, as Kane is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world. Tottenham will undoubtedly demand a substantial fee for their star player, and Bayern will need to navigate these discussions if they’re to secure his services in time for next season.

Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich would undoubtedly reshape the landscape of European football. The prolific striker’s goal-scoring prowess and versatility would add tremendous firepower to an already formidable Bayern squad. Fans around the world eagerly await the outcome of these negotiations, as the transfer saga looks set to unfold in the coming weeks.