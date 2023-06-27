Bayern Munich submit official bid for Tottenham captain Harry Kane

The ball is very much in Harry Kane’s court regarding his future now, after Bayern Munich made an official bid for his services on Tuesday.

It had been rumoured that Thomas Tuchel was an admirer and recent talks between the Bundesliga champions and Kane’s entourage are believed to have been positive.

To that end, a bid was always likely to be forthcoming, and now the Bavarians have really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

All it takes is a yes from Kane at this stage to leave Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, in a very sticky situation indeed.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic (subscription required), Bayern have made a bid of €70/£60m for the Tottenham captain, plus add-ons.

For a player in the final year of his contract and who can leave in a year’s time for absolutely nothing, that’s a lot of money for the north Londoners to turn down.

Of course, should Kane decide that life in the Bundesliga isn’t for him, then the extent of his ambitions at club level will be known.

Given that Bayern would surely not have even considered making a bid unless they thought it would be received favourably by the player, perhaps Kane has made his mind up that it’s finally time to go and as a result he’ll put pressure on Daniel Levy to accept.

Decisions, decisions…