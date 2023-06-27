Exclusive: Chelsea star’s next move imminent but another club were also interested, says expert

Chelsea look to be close to finalising the sale of Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Blues have been offloading a number of players this summer, with N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly recently both moving to clubs in the Saudi Pro League, while Kai Havertz is joining Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic is on the move to Manchester City.

Now it seems Loftus-Cheek is also set to head out of Stamford Bridge with a move to Milan, though Romano also revealed that the England international had interest from Lazio as well this summer.

Milan have notably also signed Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea in recent years, while Romano added that Christian Pulisic could be another option for them in this transfer window.

Discussing the latest Chelsea transfer news, he said: “Ruben Loftus-Cheek is one step away from completing a move to AC Milan.

“A medical has not been scheduled yet, so it’s impossible to say at this stage precisely when that will take place, and the same for the official announcement. For the time being it’s still all verbal, there are no contracts in place yet. The clubs are still working on structure of the deal, likely to be €16m plus €4m in add-ons.

“Lazio were also interested but Milan really like him, they have been working on it since May. It’s not done yet, but it looks imminent.

“Christian Pulisic could also be an option for Milan. Nothing is imminent, but he’d be really keen on an experience in Italy. Negotiations are on, so let’s see how it develops.”