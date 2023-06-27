Crystal Palace expected to make move to sign Tottenham flop in the coming days

Having recently announced Roy Hodgson as their manager for the 2023/24 season, Crystal Palace can now set about sorting out their summer transfer plans.

Securing the former England manager for another season is likely to prove a master stroke from Steve Parish and his board, as Hodgson enjoys the respect of his young Eagles side, and it means that the status quo will remain the same.

A possible upside of that is that Wilfried Zaha might even be persuaded to stay on for one more year as a minimum, although he does apparently have plenty of other offers to move elsewhere.

In any event, there’s one player that the Selhurst Park outfit are likely to make a move for in the near future.

According to a tweet from The Sun’s Jack Rosser, the south Londoners are keen on bringing Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma back to the Premier League.

Formerly at Tottenham Hotspur where the less said about his time at White Hart Lane the better, Hodgson clearly believes that he can get a tune out of the winger.

Although the Spanish league side would like around £25m for his services, Rosser discloses that they are also open to another loan.

Were he to make the move back to London, it would at least give Danjuma the chance to show that his time in north London was a fluke.

