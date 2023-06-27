Your move, Arsenal: Declan Rice responds to West Ham rejecting Man City’s transfer bid

The ball is in Arsenal’s court as Declan Rice is reportedly waiting for them to move after West Ham rejected a transfer bid from Manchester City for their club captain.

Rice is a man in demand this summer, with Fabrizio Romano discussing the bidding war for the England international in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this morning.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in this battle between Arsenal and Man City, but the Guardian now claim Rice is ready to wait for an improved offer from the Gunners.

It seems Rice is ready to wait this one out, though it’s been suggested in the report that he could be open to moving to City if they end up making a better offer than Arsenal.

West Ham will undoubtedly be pleased with how this is panning out, as a bidding war allows them to stand firm and demand huge money for their star player.

Rice has been superb for the Hammers and will no doubt be missed, though a big fee for him can help the east London club strengthen in several other areas.