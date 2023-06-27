Exclusive: Expert tips Bayern to use Man Utd interest to their advantage in Kane transfer pursuit

Bayern Munich will “certainly” play on Daniel Levy’s fear of losing star player Harry Kane to one of Tottenham’s Premier League rivals like Manchester United as they pursue the striker this summer.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news expert explaining that Levy will surely not want to lose Kane to another English club, with Man Utd have sounded out the possibility of a deal earlier this summer.

The Red Devils ended up with low confidence that they could realistically prise Kane away from Spurs, but the 29-year-old is now in the final year of his contract with the north Londoners.

This could mean Kane moving to a rival on a free transfer in a year’s time, and it may be that Bayern can use that as leverage as they bid to persuade Tottenham to let him go.

For now, Bayern’s opening bid has been rejected, but this seems like one to watch, according to Jacobs’ information and insight.

“Tottenham have rejected a formal offer from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. The German champions tabled a bid of £60m (€70m) plus add-ons offer and it was quickly turned away by Daniel Levy, who is in no mood to sell, and especially not at that price,” Jacobs explained.

“As previously revealed, Levy is hoping to keep Kane. Only offers of £100m or more are expected to change that.

“Manchester United have already explored a deal for Kane, and did so early to understand whether it was possible. They want to avoid a long-running summer saga and came away from discussions with low optimism a deal is possible.

“Perhaps the advantage Bayern have, who have been long-linked with Kane, is that they are not a Premier League rival to Spurs. But it’s still thought they would need to offer a guaranteed fee of £80-85m plus add-ons to seriously progress talks.”

He added: “Tottenham’s almost default position remains Kane is not for sale, and that’s especially true for Premier League suitors.

“It remains to be seen whether Bayern can get Levy to engage further, or knock down the price, but they will certainly play on the fact that if Kane is to leave (and really insist on doing so, which would be a key factor), Levy would much prefer it isn’t to a domestic rival.”