Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the Harry Kane transfer situation, explaining that he’s not aware of any strengthening links with Bayern Munich.

Despite some speculation involving Kane and a possible transfer to Bayern this summer, it seems nothing is particularly concrete or advanced at the moment, with Romano writing in his CaughtOffside column that, while he respects other sources, it doesn’t currently seem like anything is happening due to Tottenham being so difficult to negotiate with.

Bayern could do with signing a new striker this summer as they never really replaced Robert Lewandowski when he moved to Barcelona last year, and Kane certainly seems an ideal upgrade after Sadio Mane’s struggles at the Allianz Arena.

For now, however, we may have to wait a bit longer for any major developments involving Kane, with Romano seeming quite firm that there’s nothing to report on this saga right now.

All there is to say is that Thomas Tuchel likes Kane, which is hardly surprising, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll get to work with the England international any time soon.

“I’m aware once again of rumours on Harry Kane and Bayern Munich. Honestly, I respect all the sources but I personally don’t have any concrete update on Kane or any other club at this stage,” Romano said.

“We have to wait for Tottenham’s position as it depends on Daniel Levy who still hopes to keep Harry. For sure, Bayern love Kane and have done for a long time and Thomas Tuchel likes him a lot… but negotiating with Spurs is never easy.”