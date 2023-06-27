Eintracht Frankfurt put huge price-tag on Kolo Muani amid Man United links

Manchester United want to sign a new striker this summer.

Erik Ten Hag’s priority position is the forward’s role, and although Marcus Rashford enjoyed his best-ever campaign after scoring 30 goals in 56 games last time out, the Englishman is unlikely to be expected to lead the Red Devils’ line.

Consequently, and with Anthony Martial’s abysmal injury record, Ten Hag has been keen to add at least one new striker to his squad in time for next season.

Harry Kane has understandably been the focal point when it comes to the Red Devils pursuing a new number nine, but with Tottenham Hotspur unlikely to sell their greatest-ever player to a domestic rival, United have been left with no choice but to sound out alternatives.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, one player the 20-time league winners could pursue is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

The 24-year-old forward has caught the attention of scouts with his impressive performances in last season’s Bundesliga.

Muani’s explosive pace, technical skills, and ability to score crucial goals have made him a sought-after prospect in the footballing world.

And it is because of this level of potential that the forward is set to cost around £85m.

With Bayern Munich recently offering Tottenham £70m for Kane (David Ornstein), if a transfer for Kolo Muani materialises, the Frenchman could add an exciting dimension to United’s attacking lineup and further enhance their pursuit of silverware.