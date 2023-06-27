Agent of Arsenal midfielder confirms star will stay with Gunners this summer

Jorginho’s agent has put an end to speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future by confirming his client’s plans to stay at Arsenal for the upcoming season.

Addressing recent rumours linking the Italian to Serie A side Lazio, the agent, who spoke to TV Play, made it clear that the player is happy at the Emirates and that his commitment lies solely with the Gunners’ project.

“It’s not about the interest of Lazio or their budget,” the agent said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I can confirm that Jorginho is very happy at Arsenal. In our plans, it’s only Arsenal for next season. No negotiations with Lazio.”

This announcement will probably come as a relief to Arsenal fans who have admired Jorginho’s performances and impact on the team since his arrival from Chelsea six months ago. The midfielder quickly became an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s midfield, displaying exceptional passing abilities, tactical intelligence, and defensive awareness.

Jorginho’s decision to remain at Arsenal demonstrates his trust in the club’s project and his desire to contribute to their future success. It also reflects the positive atmosphere within the team and the confidence he has in the coaching staff, as well as in his teammates.

As the Gunners prepare for the upcoming season, Jorginho’s commitment will undoubtedly serve as a boost to the team’s morale and aspirations. Arsenal fans can now eagerly look forward to seeing their talented midfielder continue at the club, and with negotiations to sign Declan Rice ongoing, perhaps the Italian will link up with one of the country’s most highly-rated midfielders.