Journalist believes Jurgen Klopp absolutely ‘loves’ £30m Chelsea star

Liverpool Football Club is reportedly eyeing a move to bolster their defensive lineup by signing Chelsea’s promising centre-back, Levi Colwill.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of Liverpool’s scouts with his impressive performances for Chelsea’s youth teams as well as his loan spell with Brighton last season.

Colwill’s strong defensive abilities, composure on the ball, and excellent positional awareness have earned him high praise within the football community. Valued at around £30m, Colwill has displayed maturity beyond his years, showcasing the potential to become a future star.

And according to Liverpool journalist Neil Jones, who spoke to Empire of the Kop, Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ the idea of signing the 20-year-old even though a transfer may not materialise.

“The vibe I’ve been getting when checking these things out with people at and around the club has been that Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch certainly are very much at the front of it; Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga a little less,” Jones told Empire of the Kop.

“I think Levi Colwill is one they love, I don’t think there’s any chance they’re going to get him but I think they love him, there’s no question about that, as a player.”