With Juventus’ well documented financial issues likely to get in the way of any European success next season, it would be understandable for any players that are looking to re-negotiate contracts, such as Adrien Rabiot, to take stock of the situation before making the next big decision in their careers.

It’s understood that Man United have been tracking Rabiot for some time and to that end, this summer has presented the perfect opportunity for the Red Devils to make their move.

Erik ten Hag needs to revitalise his squad with a handful of studious purchases as well as a number of needed exits if he wants to be able to continue the good work begun 12 months ago.

Unfortunately for the Dutchman, it appears that the Frenchman has decided to turn his nose up to a move to Old Trafford and the project that ten Hag is trying to build there.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the 28-year-old has decided to continue his footballing journey with Serie A’s ‘Old Lady,’ and will sign a new contract on Wednesday.

Whilst that will likely come as a huge blow to United, there’s little use in dwelling on it. There’s plenty of the summer window left in which ten Hag can do further business.

If things go according to plan with other purchases and sales, there’s every reason to believe that the Red Devils can have another successful season, including being back in the Champions League – something that Rabiot can only dream about at this point.