Real Madrid could finally complete Kylian Mbappe transfer for €180-200m fee

Real Madrid could reportedly be ready to strike a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe for around €180-200million this summer.

The Spanish giants have seemingly been planning for that eventuality, though they are also undecided whether or not to swoop for the France international now or wait until he’s a free agent next summer, according to Foot Mercato.

Mbappe would be the ultimate Galactico signing for Real, who have a history of splashing out on big names like this, but it seems Mbappe himself is in no hurry to force his way out of PSG.

The report explains that Mbappe could land a huge loyalty bonus from his current club if he stays for one more year at the Parc des Princes, though his club want to cash in on him now and avoid losing him for free.

Madrid fans would surely love to see Mbappe, and a deal this summer makes sense as there is an obvious gap to fill since Karim Benzema left to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 24-year-old, according to a surprise claim from Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir in an interview with Spanish publication Marca.