Leicester City have opening offer for Wolves defender rejected

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly rejected an opening offer from Leicester City for defender Conor Coady.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claims the Foxes made an initial bid to acquire the services of the Wolves captain, but it fell short of the Molineux club’s valuation.

Coady, 30, who has been a stalwart in the heart of the Wolves’ defence for several seasons, has attracted the attention from Leicester due to his impressive performances and leadership qualities while on loan with Everton last season. However, Wolves are determined to retain their influential skipper and have turned down their English rival’s opening offer.

Despite the setback, Leicester City are not giving up on their pursuit of the England international. The recently relegated Foxes are said to be preparing a second, improved offer in an attempt to sway Wolves into reconsidering their stance.

Leicester clearly recognises the immense value that Coady could bring to their backline as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.