Liverpool ready to “pay a fortune” to rival Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe transfer, says Fifa agent

Liverpool are apparently ready to spend huge money on the ambitious transfer of Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.
The Reds could be set to rival Real Madrid for the signing of Mbappe this summer, according to a surprise claim from Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir in an interview with Spanish publication Marca.
“Liverpool are competing with Real Madrid and want to pay a fortune for Mbappe,” he said.
Mbappe would undoubtedly be a dream signing for Liverpool, but it’s hard to imagine they could realistically afford the kind of transfer fee and wages that would be required to bring in possibly the best player in world football right now.
It also doesn’t help that Jurgen Klopp’s side no longer look like the force they were a few years ago, having dropped out of the top four last season, meaning they’d somehow have to convince Mbappe to come to Anfield without the lure of Champions League football.
Real Madrid, in need of a replacement for departing club legend Karim Benzema, would surely be a more realistic destination.
Where do they dig these stories from. We were not prepared to pay for Bellingham, and he wanted to join us, so there’s no way we’re going for Mbappe.
If we sell Salah next year and get him on a free, then he’ll totally mess up our pay structure. Never going to happen.
maybe if it was true, FSG have finally understood the Divinci code of football transfers.
Broken down, that is where the marketability of a player in terms of shirt sales and interest aka David Beckham or Messi or Ronaldo, make the transfer actually pay for itself. Before the play even kicks a ball.
Though success will follow Mbappe, even if it does not and he spent 3 years at LFC, the future value would mean LFC would in the worst case get their transfer outlay back and wages outlay by shirt sales alone and more likely as well by the success.
first on the list of useless face-pulling, ball-giving-away-idiots on retirement (spends most of his time injured, has no stamina, as useless as the loan of Arthur) earning 250k pounds a week on the get-rid-of list.. Thiago. So there is a 3rd of Mbappe’s base salary excluding bonuses. Nunez and Mbappe that’s the 2 fastest strikers in Europe (as i believe there is a player in Mexico that goes faster than them both)..
this opens the possiblity to selling Salah to the Saudi’s for the price of MBappe as well.