Liverpool ready to “pay a fortune” to rival Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe transfer, says Fifa agent

Liverpool are apparently ready to spend huge money on the ambitious transfer of Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds could be set to rival Real Madrid for the signing of Mbappe this summer, according to a surprise claim from Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir in an interview with Spanish publication Marca.

“Liverpool are competing with Real Madrid and want to pay a fortune for Mbappe,” he said.

Mbappe would undoubtedly be a dream signing for Liverpool, but it’s hard to imagine they could realistically afford the kind of transfer fee and wages that would be required to bring in possibly the best player in world football right now.

It also doesn’t help that Jurgen Klopp’s side no longer look like the force they were a few years ago, having dropped out of the top four last season, meaning they’d somehow have to convince Mbappe to come to Anfield without the lure of Champions League football.

Real Madrid, in need of a replacement for departing club legend Karim Benzema, would surely be a more realistic destination.