Man United considering late Harry Kane approach following Bayern bid

Despite distancing themselves from a potential deal, Manchester United could still find themselves in the midst of an enthralling transfer saga after recent reports suggested they’re now considering revisiting the prospect of signing Harry Kane.

According to the Guardian, the Red Devils’ interest could be reignited in the prolific Englishman following a surprising £60m bid from Bayern Munich earlier on Tuesday.

? EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. #FCBayern written offer to #THFC for 29yo striker worth €70m + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/2EDdre3uiG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 27, 2023

Kane, 29, has just one year left on his deal at Spurs, and with the England international among Europe’s best strikers, suitors this summer were always expected.

Although Manchester United have previously been linked with the 29-year-old, a potential transfer seemed unlikely due to Tottenham’s reluctance to sell their star player. However, Bayern Munich’s bold move has since opened up a window of opportunity for United to explore the possibility once again.

The Old Trafford outfit has been in search of a top-class striker to bolster their attacking options, and Kane fits the bill perfectly. His ability to find the back of the net with great consistency, coupled with his intelligence and work rate, would make him a formidable addition to Erik Ten Hag’s squad, who will likely need a long-term replacement for the injury-stricken Anthony Martial.

However, any potential deal would undoubtedly come at a significant cost. Kane’s market value is considerably higher than Bayern’s £60m bid, and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is renowned for his tough negotiating tactics.