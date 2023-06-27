Man United considering late Harry Kane approach following Bayern bid

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Despite distancing themselves from a potential deal, Manchester United could still find themselves in the midst of an enthralling transfer saga after recent reports suggested they’re now considering revisiting the prospect of signing Harry Kane.

According to the Guardian, the Red Devils’ interest could be reignited in the prolific Englishman following a surprising £60m bid from Bayern Munich earlier on Tuesday.

Kane, 29, has just one year left on his deal at Spurs, and with the England international among Europe’s best strikers, suitors this summer were always expected.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Man United frustrated but not giving up on transfer of Premier League star yet, claims journalist
Boost for Man United following positive Lisandro Martinez injury update
Liverpool handed major boost as Real Madrid ready to accept huge bid for world-class midfielder

Although Manchester United have previously been linked with the 29-year-old, a potential transfer seemed unlikely due to Tottenham’s reluctance to sell their star player. However, Bayern Munich’s bold move has since opened up a window of opportunity for United to explore the possibility once again.

The Old Trafford outfit has been in search of a top-class striker to bolster their attacking options, and Kane fits the bill perfectly. His ability to find the back of the net with great consistency, coupled with his intelligence and work rate, would make him a formidable addition to Erik Ten Hag’s squad, who will likely need a long-term replacement for the injury-stricken Anthony Martial.

However, any potential deal would undoubtedly come at a significant cost. Kane’s market value is considerably higher than Bayern’s £60m bid, and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is renowned for his tough negotiating tactics.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.